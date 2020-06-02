https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tiffany-trump-blackout-tuesday/2020/06/02/id/970185

President Donald Trump’s daughter, Tiffany, has joined in on social media’s “Blackout Tuesday” — a day set aside to bring about social policy change in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The social media movement calls for posting solemn messages featuring stark black backgrounds, according to CNN.

Tiffany Trump posted a totally black image on her Instagram account. In the comments section, she wrote: “’Alone we can achieve so little; together we can achieve so much.’ – Helen Keller.”

She ended her message with: “#blackoutTuesday” and “justiceforgeorgefloyd.”

The Verge said “Blackout Tuesday” was originally organized by workers in the music industry to show solidarity with black victims of police violence.

And Mediaite noted many celebrities, including Katy Perry and Britney Spears have engaged in the campaign.

