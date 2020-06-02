https://www.theepochtimes.com/tiffany-trump-joins-blackouttuesday-movement-on-instagram_3374281.html

Tiffany Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter, joined in on a viral social media trend dubbed “Blackout Tuesday” and called for justice in the death of George Floyd.

She posted a black square on her Instagram and wrote: “Alone we can achieve so little; together we can achieve so much.”

The hashtags #blackoutTuesday and #justiceforgeorgefloyd accompanied her social media post.

The #blackoutTuesday hashtag started as a movement designed to highlight “the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless other Black citizens at the hands of police,” according to its website.

“Tuesday, June 2nd is meant to intentionally disrupt the work week. Monday suggests a long weekend, and we can’t wait until Friday for change. It is a day to take a beat for an honest, reflective, and productive conversation about what actions we need to collectively take to support the Black community,” it says.

However, despite peaceful protests over Floyd’s death, violence ravaged cities from Philadelphia to Los Angeles and flared near the White House.

City and state officials deployed thousands of National Guard soldiers, enacted strict curfews, and shut down mass transit systems to slow protesters’ movements, but that did little to stop parts of many cities from again erupting into mayhem.

Protesters in Philadelphia hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at police, officials said, while thieves in more than 20 California cities smashed their way into businesses and ran off with as much as they could carry—boxes of sneakers, armloads of clothes, and cellphones, TVs and other electronics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

