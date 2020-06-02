https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Tiger-Woods-Harold-Varner-III/2020/06/02/id/970166

Tiger Woods is asking people protesting the death of George Floyd to do so “without burning the very neighborhoods that we live in.”

Woods made the plea Monday night via Twitter. People have been protesting the death of a black man by a white police officer in Minneapolis for days. Many demonstrations have turned violent and destructive with businesses being looted and buildings being burned.

“My heart goes out to George Floyd, his loved ones and all of us who are hurting right now,” Woods wrote. “I have always had the utmost respect for our law enforcement. They train so diligently to understand how, when and where to use force. This shocking tragedy clearly crossed that line.”

Floyd died after a police officer pinned his neck down on the ground with his knee for eight minutes. The officer is facing murder charges.

“I remember the [1992] LA riots and learned that education is the best path forward,” Woods wrote. “We can make our points without burning the very neighborhoods that we live in. I hope that through constructive, honest conversations we can build a safer, unified society.”

Woods wasn’t the only African-American golfer to make a statement on the violent protests.

Harold Varner III also issued a statement on Twitter on Monday.

“There is a lot of beauty and love in this world,” he wrote. “I pray for equality and social justice as we all so desperately deserve that in this day and age. I pray for humanity even more because regardless of color, WE need each other to make that change. Stay safe. Love you guys.”

His tweet was followed by a statement that called out looters.

“Seeing justice for George Floyd turn into destruction and theft of businesses owned by African Americans, Caucasians, Hispanics, and all other ethnicities is disgusting,” he wrote. “I will always be behind all African Americans who are subjected to racism. I will also be behind other ethnicities in the same way. But I will never support an aggressive reaction especially against those who have poured everything into opening this restaurant or that shop.”

