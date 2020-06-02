https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/06/02/today-tems-amy-jacobson-salems-lawsuit-tuesday-andrew/
Today on The Ed Morrissey Show (4 pm ET), we have another great lineup for the news of the day! The show will be streamed on Hot Air’s Facebook page and embedded here and on the show page for those who are not on Facebook.
Join us as we welcome:
- Andrew Malcolm joins us for Tuesdays with Andrew! The Prince of Twitter and I will discuss all of the hot political stories of the day. When did reporting transform into “narrative”? Has the media contributed to the mayhem spilling into the streets of American cities? Plus, we’ll look at a burgeoning battle between Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio.
- What makes a reporter a reporter? My Salem colleague and friend Amy Jacobson has reported on government in Chicago and Illinois for more than two decades, but Gov. JB Pritzker’s office banned her from access to any more pressers or briefings. The morning-show co-host for AM 560 The Answer is fighting back and tells us why!
- Staying on that same story, we’ll talk with the attorney representing Salem and Amy in the lawsuit. Daniel Suhr of the Liberty Justice Center previews the case, explains what’s at stake — and perhaps predicts where all this will end.
- Full disclosure: Hot Air is owned by Townhall Media Group, a subsidiary of Salem Media Group. I occasionally appear on Amy’s show, including this morning, which was lots of fun and you missed out if you don’t catch it on the podcast.
The Ed Morrissey Show and its dynamic chatroom can be seen on the permanent TEMS page. Be sure to join us, and don’t forget to keep up with the debate on my Facebook page, too!
How can Republicans and conservatives keep the momentum going? Find out in GOING RED, published in April from Crown Forum!