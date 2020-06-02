https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-honors-retired-st-louis-police-captain-david-dorn-after-he-was-killed-by-despicable-looters-outside-store

President Donald Trump honored retired St. Louis City police captain David Dorn on Tuesday evening after Dorn was allegedly murdered by looters last night.

“Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, police found 77-year-old David Dorn shot dead outside of Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry store in the 4100 block of Martin Luther King Dr,” KMOV reported. “Dorn’s wife, Ann, currently works for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.”

Trump tweeted out a photograph of Dorn, writing: “Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night. We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you!”

Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night. We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/0ouUpoJEQ4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

The left-wing Ethical Society of Police (ESOP) responded by saying in a statement: “One of the people murdered last night was a retired St. Louis City Captain. He was murdered by looters at a pawnshop. He was the type of brother that would’ve given his life to save them if he had to. Violence is not the answer, whether it’s a citizen or officer.”

One of the people murdered last night was a retired St. Louis City Captain. He was murdered by looters at a pawnshop. He was the type of brother that would’ve given his life to save them if he had to. Violence is not the answer, whether it’s a citizen or officer. RIP Captain! — Ethical Society of Police – ESOP (@ESOP_STL) June 2, 2020

