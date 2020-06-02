https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/500726-trumps-vow-to-deploy-military-faces-gop-pushback

President TrumpDonald John TrumpSessions accepts ‘Fox News Sunday’ invitation to debate, Tuberville declines Priest among those police cleared from St. John’s Church patio for Trump visit Trump criticizes CNN on split-screen audio of Rose Garden address, protesters clashing with police MORE‘s warning that he could deploy the U.S. military if state and local officials aren’t able to quell days of riots is facing skepticism and in some cases pushback from GOP senators.

Trump, speaking at the White House, said he would deploy the military — sparking a new wave of speculation that he could invoke the Insurrection Act, which would allow him to deploy active military troops to states and cities.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiSenate Republicans urge Trump to tone down rhetoric on protests OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump administration gives renewables more time to take advantage of tax credits | House Republicans introduce bill to speed mining projects for critical minerals | Watchdog faults EPA communications in contamination of NC river Trump administration gives renewables more time to take advantage of tax credits MORE (R-Alaska) warned against further militarization in response to the protests.

“I don’t think militarization is the answer to the anxiety and fear, the distrust … that we feel right now. It is not the response,” she said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamWhat you need to know about FBI official Dana Boente’s retirement Rosenstein steps back into GOP crosshairs The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump tweets as tensions escalate across US MORE (R-S.C.), a close Trump ally, said the law should be invoked as a “last resort.”

“I don’t think the Pentagon’s keen on getting brought into this unless they absolutely have to. We need to restore order, but using active-duty military troops in circumstances like this is a fairly rare occurrence — so as a last resort,” he told reporters.

Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneSenate Republicans urge Trump to tone down rhetoric on protests Frustration builds in key committee ahead of Graham subpoena vote The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – US death toll nears 100,000 as country grapples with reopening MORE (S.D.), the No. 2 Republican senator, told reporters he would “prefer that these things be handled by the state and local authorities. … You want to de-escalate rather than escalate.”

Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottSenate Republicans urge Trump to tone down rhetoric on protests GOP senator says ‘it would be helpful’ if Trump changed ‘the tone of his message’ on protests The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump tweets as tensions escalate across US MORE (R-S.C.) told reporters that talk of sending in the military was “premature,” while Sen. John Cornyn John CornynRosenstein steps back into GOP crosshairs GOP senators urge Trump not to restrict guest worker visas Castro, Warren, Harris to speak at Texas Democratic virtual convention MORE (R-Texas), a member of GOP leadership, said that “ordinarily it’s a local matter.”

“Hopefully he won’t do it, it won’t be necessary,” Cornyn said about Trump’s remarks.

Asked if thought the president was floating the Insurrection Act, Cornyn added, “That would be one of the legal authorities he would depend on, but I think at this point that’s hypothetical.”

The Insurrection Act, passed in 1807, is a law that gives the president the power to deploy active military troops on U.S. soil.

It was used in 1992 when the governor of California requested federal assistance in response to riots in Los Angeles but has not been used since then, according to Just Security.

But other GOP senators signaled that they would be more supportive of Trump taking further action if state and local officials are unable to prevent riots or looting.

Asked about Trump’s “threat” to use the military, Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzHillicon Valley: Facebook employees speak up against content decisions | Trump’s social media executive order on weak legal ground | Order divides conservatives Ted Cruz criticizes Justin Timberlake tweet The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump tweets as tensions escalate across US MORE (R-Texas) said it was an “interesting editorializing to use the word threat.”

“The president has a responsibility to defend the country. And I’m glad the president is committing to acting swiftly,” he said.

Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonRosenstein steps back into GOP crosshairs Sunday shows preview: Leaders weigh in as country erupts in protest over George Floyd death Schumer to GOP: Cancel ‘conspiracy hearings’ on origins of Russia probe MORE (R-Wis.) said the federal government’s main response should be investigating individuals involved in riots but that Trump’s response could give governors “a little spine.”

“Hopefully, you know, the president talking that way will put a little spine in some of these governors that aren’t calling out the National Guard to the extent that they need to to restore order,” he said.

