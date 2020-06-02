https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tucker-carlson-looting-violence-riots/2020/06/02/id/970145

Fox News host Tucker Carlson gave a 30-minute speech Monday night where he discussed the ongoing George Floyd protests and called out both Democrats and Republicans for their lack of leadership as demonstrations turned violent and caused damage across the nation.

During the address on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Carlson blasted politicians for not standing up to help quell violent protests that took place all over the U.S. last weekend.

People have gathered in cities across the country to protest the death of a black man at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis. Carlson highlighted places where stores have been looted, police stations have been set on fire and people have been injured.

“The nation went up in flames this weekend,” he said. “No one in charge stood up to save America. Our leaders dithered. They cowered. They openly sided with the destroyers. In many cases, they egged them on.”

He said the lack of leadership and the ongoing rioting and looting is what will lead to the nation’s collapse.

“The point is, this is a national emergency,” he said. “It’s a profound national emergency. But you would never know that from listening to our elected leaders. Almost all of them pretend this is not really happening, or if it is happening, it is just part of America’s long tradition of vigorous political discourse.”

He said the Floyd protests are the “opposite of a political protest” and that “violence and looting are not forms of political expression.”

“It is an attack on the idea of politics,” he said. “The rioters you have seen are trying to topple our political system. That system is how we resolve our differences without using violence. But these people want a new system, one that is governed by force. Do what we say or we will hurt you.”

Carlson ripped both Democrats and Republicans for their handling of the protests. He slammed celebrities who have encouraged violence to continue from their social media platforms.

“When the violence began, what we needed more than anything was clarity in the middle of this,” he said. “Instead, almost all of our so-called conservative leaders joined the left’s chorus, as if on cue.”

He said how Trump handles the violent protests will be the “singular test of his presidency.”

“What Americans want most right now is an end to this chaos,” Carlson said. “They want their cities to be saved. They want this to stop immediately. If the commander-in-chief cannot stop it, he will lose in November. The left will blame him for the atrocities they encouraged, and some voters will agree.”

He said people do not forgive weakness and want to be protected.

“Donald Trump is the president. Presidents save countries. That’s their job. That’s why we hire them. It’s that simple,” he said. “The first requirement of leadership is that you watch over the people in your care. That’s what soldiers want from their officers. It’s what families need from their fathers. It’s what voters demand from their presidents.”

He said enforcing the law isn’t “white supremacy” or “racism.”

“It is equality — equality under the law. It is the one thing we must defend, and if we don’t, it’s over,” he said. “Things fall apart.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

