Most believe that Fox News host Tucker Carlson has accrued a good deal of political capital with President Trump. Many have credited him with impressing the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic on him during a trip to Mara Lago specifically for the purpose. When Dave Rubin recounts meeting the President, he recalls the Don Jr. told his father he had probably seen Rubin on Tucker’s show.

It is safe to assume that the president probably saw Tucker’s monologue last night. At 26 minutes it is significantly longer than usual because the host had quite a bit to say. It is also very possible that he spent some of the accrued political capital to speak for the average American that does not have a platform.

I agree strongly with some of his sentiments. I also think he made a few mistakes.

Some saw the monologue as a direct criticism of the president. That is not how I heard it. I certainly heard direct criticism of a number of conservative leaders. I also can’t say I disagree with much of it. After 7 days of riots and looting across the nation, I am not inclined to hang my head in shame.

I had nothing to do with the officer in Minneapolis and roundly condemned his actions. Which I would have done no matter the race of the victim whose neck he placed the full weight of his body on. I had nothing to do with electing the decades-old Democrat majorities in that city that allowed this officer to remain on the force despite over a dozen complaints.

I also did not elect the virtue-signaling Democrat majorities in places like Los Angeles and New York City. Their primary job is to protect the lives and property of their citizens. In this job, they have failed spectacularly for nearly a week. If there is such a thing as political accountability, they should feel it keenly at the ballot box. Chances are, they won’t.

On the whole, I believe in individual responsibility. All indications at this point are that the officer in question will be held accountable. As he should be. This is how our system works. I am not going to be shamed into apologizing or virtue signaling for sins I did not commit. Tucker’s assessment of the language in the wake of this more than a week-long national tragedy was spot on.

It is perfectly rational to feel empathy for George Floyd’s family. They lost a loved one in a tragic and unnecessary way. Then they watched that loss with the video circulating on social media. Now they are watching the horror of cities burning and being looted as if it is in his name.

Not even a corporate media, that should have empathy for the family, can seem to distinguish between the legitimate protests in George Floyd’s name and the co-opting of their tragedy by bad actors with bad intentions. People like Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo do them no favors as the family pleads for the riots to end.

Unfortunately, this did not come across in Tucker’s monologue either. He did not acknowledge peaceful protests which have certainly occurred nationwide. Nor did he express any empathy for the family. As difficult as the videos Tucker complied were to watch, he did not acknowledge how the Floyd family might have felt as their loved one’s dying moments went viral on the internet. Or the horror they have expressed in what is purportedly being done in Mr. Floyd’s name. This distinction is actually important.

It a distinction the administration has made. The president, the attorney general, and other spokespeople have correctly supported constitutionally protected right to assemble and speak. The line has been drawn at what can rightly be considered an insurrection. Those who crossed state lines to lead or support the riots, looting, and arson will be held accountable.

Tucker was also more right than wrong when he talked about the president’s response. Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr have handled this quickly and correctly from the word go. Both made multiple statements condemning the police officer’s behavior and ensuring justice would be served.

Where communication fell short was over the weekend. With reports of the White House going dark, the images of riots mere steps from the White House gate, and news that the president was taken to the bunker, Americans needed more than tweets. While Attorney General Barr issued a statement, the White House did not.

Something as simple as letting Americans know his best and brightest in the law enforcement community and military were advising on steps to end the madness would have sufficed. This would have at least acknowledged that the foremost responsibility of the administration is to keep law abiding citizens and their property safe. America heard that in the president’s remarks yesterday, but the weekend was pretty terrible. It should have come sooner.

I actually believe this is what the conclusion of Tucker’s monologue was about. Rumors over the weekend were that Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was an advocate for a speech to the nation. Advisor and son-in-law to the president, Jared Kushner, was not. The host acknowledged it was the president’s instincts on key policies is what got him elected. He expressed frustration that Trump’s instincts seemed to be downplayed on key items, such as immigration, by influence from Kushner.

It appears to me that Tucker spent the political capital he had to tell President Trump to get back to basics. First and foremost, law and order. Second, get people back to work by jump-starting the economy and bringing jobs back and leave them for citizens to fill. Finally, continue those polices that put America First.

If we hope to heal the gaping economic and cultural wounds caused by the pandemic and riots, it has to be America First. That is when we are at our best.

