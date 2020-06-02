https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/twitter-benny-johnson-matt-gaetz/2020/06/02/id/970095

Benny Johnson, the chief creative officer at conservative group Turning Point USA, was temporarily suspended from Twitter after he posted an image of himself with protesters holding assault-style weapons.

The photo of Johnson and four men wearing masks was taken outside of a building in Michigan. He posted it on May 31 with this caption:

“WE ARE READY FOR TERRORIST SOY BOI ANTIFA TO COME ROUND HERE MR. PRESIDENT. MAKE OUR DAY.”

A short time later, Johnson’s account was temporarily suspended for violating its rules on “glorifying violence.”

According to a screenshot sent to Newsmax, Johnson could still browse Twitter and send direct messages, but he was unable to tweet or retweet. He also could not like any tweets or follow users. The suspension lasted 12 hours.

Johnson also posted the image of himself and the armed protesters on Instagram, with this text on the photo: “PEACEFUL PROTESTERS FIGHTING AGAINST TYRANNY.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., also had his Twitter account temporarily suspended after tweeting on Monday, “Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East?”

Antifa is believed to be behind some of the violence and looting taking place as part of the mass protests occurring nationwide.

Twitter is cracking down on President Donald Trump as well, flagging two of his tweets as misinformation and indicating that another one glorified violence.

