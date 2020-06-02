https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/crazy-episcopal-bishop-calls-cnn-trash-president-trump-holding-bible-without-permission-says-nothing-criminals-torched-church/

Following President Trump’s visit to the torched church the Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde attacked the US President for holding a Bible at the church without her permission.

This woman is completely out of her mind.

It’s not clear why this woman believes she gets to decide who can, and who cannot, carry a Bible.
How awful.

But Bishop Budde could not let this go.
Later tonight she called into CNN to continue to lambaste on the President of the United States.

Bishop Budde is OUTRAGED at President Trump for holding a Judeo-Christian Bible without her permission!

She repeatedly referred to the violent rioters as peaceful protesters.

And she said NOTHING after criminals just destroyed the historic St. John’s Church.

