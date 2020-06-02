https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/500808-warren-and-dog-bailey-join-protests-outside-white-house

Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth WarrenGeorge Floyd’s death ramps up the pressure on Biden for a black VP Judd Gregg: Biden — a path to the presidency, or not Vogue’s Anna Wintour urges Biden to pick woman of color for VP MORE (D-Mass.) on Tuesday joined protestors outside the White House after voicing outrage over law enforcement’s decision to fire pepper balls and smoke canisters on crowds demonstrating in Lafayette Square in response to the death of George Floyd.

Warren was seen walking through crowds with her husband, Bruce Mann, and her dog, Bailey. She briefly paused after a protestor asked her why President Trump Donald John TrumpSessions accepts ‘Fox News Sunday’ invitation to debate, Tuberville declines Priest among those police cleared from St. John’s Church patio for Trump visit Trump criticizes CNN on split-screen audio of Rose Garden address, protesters clashing with police MORE had the military positioned there.

“Because he’s wrong,” said Warren, who was wearing mask. “He is imposing violence on our people. People are here to protest peacefully.”

#BREAKING Senator Warren just joined protesters outside the White House pic.twitter.com/0IiuOyDBZD — Anna-Lysa Gayle (@AnnaLysaGayle) June 2, 2020

The senator’s appearance at the protest came as demonstrations continued throughout the U.S. in response to the death of Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

A number of the demonstrations have devolved into violent confrontations between police and protesters while looting and vandalism have also erupted in multiple cities. Trump has vowed to activate the military if the unrest doesn’t dissipate.

On Monday, throngs of protestors were peacefully demonstrating outside the White House before the city’s 7 p.m. curfew went into effect when law enforcement fired pepper balls and smoke canisters in an effort to clear the area. The move was followed by a visit from President Trump to St. John’s Episcopal Church, a target of arsonists the previous night, where he held a Bible aloft during a photo-op.

Warren was one of many lawmakers to condemn the show of force from law enforcement. She also called for Attorney General William Barr’s impeachment after reports surfaced that he had ordered the removal of demonstrators.

“The President of the United States tear-gassed peaceful protestors in order to clear the way for a useless photo-op outside the White House—just after vowing to activate the military against our own people,” Warren said on Twitter Monday. “Lives and our democracy are in danger.”

Floyd, 46, died last week after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes as he said, “I cannot breathe.” Footage of the incident has spurred calls for all of the involved officers to be arrested and for police departments nationwide to institute reforms.

Derek Chauvin, the officer whose knee was pinned to Floyd’s neck, has been charged with third-degree murder.

