The Washington Post has added more local news outlets to its network, Axios reports.

The newspaper has brought all 30 of McClatchy’s local news outlets onto its Zeus Performance product, a software that gives sites more speed, ad view-ability and enhances overall performance.

McClatchy Vice President and Head of Advertising Nick Johnson told Axios that the Zeus partnership will help local news sites deliver more viewable ads because it loads pixels faster.

“The benefit of this for local is particularly that it will allow national advertisers to execute big campaigns in many markets uniquely,” he said.

McClatchy will pay The Washington Post a licensing fee for the software.

The McClatchy deal comes about a week after the newspaper signed a partnership with the Local Media Consortium, which represents 3,500 local media outlets from 90 media companies. The Post already has a working relationship with multiple local TV stations and newspapers including the Dallas Morning News and Seattle Times.

“With that scale, we can begin to experiment with creating new products and business solutions catered to local news,” Jarrod Dicker, VP of commercial technology and development at The Post told Axios.

One concept that has been brought as an idea would be using a single sign-in to access several local sites.

Overall, Axios reports, that the newspaper is looking to build up its portfolio of premium sites so it can create an ad network to rival Google or Facebook.

