Military helicopters swooped down near the rooftops of buildings in Washington, D.C., to disperse protesters who took over the streets near the city’s Chinatown district on Monday night.

The choppers, which appeared to be U.S. Army Black Hawk and Lakota helicopters, blasted prop wash over the streets, stirring up dust and debris as crowds ran through the streets. The helicopters reportedly ripped branches from trees and shattered store fronts windows, Fox News reported.

“As protesters made their way into Chinatown, military helicopters were positioned just above rooftops, sending gusts of dust into the air. A part of a tree fell, nearly hitting passerbys. The crowds dispersed down side streets. Some storefronts were shattered,” New York Times’ Zolan Kanno-Youngs reported.

As protesters made their way into Chinatown, military helicopters were positioned just above rooftops, sending gusts of dust into the air. A part of a tree fell, nearly hitting passerbys. The crowds dispersed down side streets. Some storefronts were shattered. #DCProtest. — Zolan Kanno-Youngs (@KannoYoungs) June 2, 2020

Protesters were seen on numerous videos running from the choppers. “The maneuver, often conducted by low flying jets in combat zones to scare away insurgents, is known as a show of force,” according to the New York Times.

A slew of other videos showed the helicopters.

Police also used water cannons on protesters.

Earlier in the day, law enforcement fired tear gas to disperse protesters in Lafayette Square, just before President Trump walked through the square to visit St. John’s Church, which rioters set on fire on Sunday night.

“At about 6:45 p.m. and without warning, law enforcement sent canisters of tear gas and smoke bombs hissing and spinning down the concrete, creating ear-rattling explosions and fireworks that caused panic in the streets and sent the crowd of hundreds stampeding for safety,” The Hill reported.

“The streets around the White House were filled with with scores of police cars, armored vehicles and heavily armed military personnel squaring off with angry protesters, who were concentrated at the corner of 16th Street and H Street along Lafayette Square, which faces the White House,” The Hill’s Jonathan Easley reports.

In the Rose Garden speech, Trump urged mayors and governors in riot-torn cities to “establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled.” If mayors and governors fail to take appropriate actions to protect residents and property, Trump vowed, he will deploy the U.S. military to restore order.

While the president was speaking, the explosions from law enforcement’s efforts to disperse the hundreds of protesters could be heard in the background.

Upon completing his speech, Trump walked out of the front door of the White House and crossed the street to historic St. John’s Episcopal Church, which officials say rioters intentionally vandalized the night before. Video of Trump’s march to St. John’s quickly made the rounds online:

I almost can’t believe what I’m seeing. POTUS just walked out the front door of the White House and into Lafayette Square – the epicenter of the DC protests – to visit historic St. John’s Church, which was set on fire last night. pic.twitter.com/XueoF2RC6z — Kristin Fisher (@KristinFisher) June 1, 2020

