The riots that have erupted since the death of George Floyd are remarkable and just as inexcusable as the incident that spurred them.

Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with Floyd’s death.

On May 25, Floyd died after Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd was in police custody. The death has been ruled a homicide by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The former cop will face judgment from the court and, if found guilty, receive the punishment coming to him.

But what is happening to innocent people all over the nation is not right. Rioters are brutally attacking business owners and other citizens. The recipients of this brutal violence have done nothing to deserve the treatment they have been exposed to by ruthless thugs who claim they are protesting but clearly are causing chaos and destruction instead.

And some are even hurting themselves.

On Saturday in Fayetteville, North Carolina, a rioter accidentally set himself ablaze while trying to burn down the historic Market House.

WARNING: The following videos contain violent images and vulgar language that some viewers may find disturbing or offensive.

Fayetteville, NC wild as hell 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fSQ2qG44Z3 — tyler (@ihateyoutyIer) May 31, 2020

Well it appears the idiot trying to burn down the Market House in Fayetteville actually lit himself on fire in the process! #DarwinAwards @CBakerShow pic.twitter.com/8IKmglUj1k — KC O’Dea Program (@KCOnTheRadio) May 31, 2020

One person could be heard saying, “Get him down, get him out,” as others tried to help douse the fire on his clothing.

They were concerned about the well-being of the arsonist but not the safety of innocent people and the destruction of property.

The rioting in cities across this nation, supposedly in the name of justice, is unthinkable.

There is no good outcome when people set out to ruin property and lives.

Peaceful protesting has proven to be an effective method to bring about awareness and change.

In 1963, an estimated 200,000 people took to the streets of Washington and demanded Congress take action to level the playing field for African-Americans. The Rev. Martin Luther King gave his “I Have a Dream” speech with the Lincoln Memorial in the background.

From that protest, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was passed.

That’s how change is made.

Every January, thousands of people walk from the White House up Pennsylvania Avenue to the steps of the Supreme Court to voice their support to end abortion in the United States.

The March for Life is a peaceful rally against the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

That is the right way to protest.

But then, its organizers possess a mission to make a positive change in this country.

While thousands of people are peacefully protesting Floyd’s death, many others have shown they are just out to loot and demolish property.

The video of the person setting himself on fire is proof that the rioters have no agenda but a deep desire to cause destruction.

It also proves that boys should not play with fire.

