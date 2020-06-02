https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-white-libs-tell-rioters-were-on-your-side-get-window-smashed

A couple of white liberals in an unknown city learned the hard way that virtue-signaling does little to assuage an angry mob.

Posted to Twitter by filmmaker Ami Horowitz, the video, presumably from Monday night, featured a 20-something white male giving roaming crowds outside his window a thumbs up as they walked the streets outside. Shortly thereafter, as the crowd noticed him, rocks were heard pelting his window until the glass shattered.

“We’re on your side!” the man yelled out. “We’re on your side!”

His pledged allegiance was met with yet another rock that shattered another window.

“Holy s**t! We’re on your side! We’re on your f***ing side! What the f**k!” he yelled out again from his blue Solo cup-laden apartment.

People on social media mocked the men for being so utterly clueless.

“They are on the side of Antifa? Well they should not be surprised when this is what they get,” said one Twitter user.

“We’re on your side don’t hurt me. Such bravery,” said another user.

“They want you to go out and walk with them and do what they do, otherwise you’re no good to them,” said another.

As the riots raged across the country over the weekend, various people attempted to assuage the looters with political sloganeering. In Santa Monica, for instance, a store owner pleaded with the anarchists that their actions would help Trump get reelected. It didn’t prevent the looting. From American Priority:

A woman in Santa Monica, California, told looters on Sunday that their behavior would help President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. Riots and looting broke out on Sunday in Santa Monica in response to the death of George Floyd. The video, which was posted to Twitter by Buzzfeed News reporter Brianna Sacks, shows a woman standing on a Santa Monica street corner and urging protesters not to loot local businesses. On Sunday afternoon, protesters stole items from several high-end retailers in Santa Monica. Local reporters noted that masked looters were exiting a high-end mall with bags of retail merchandise. “This is going to get Trump reelected. Please stop. Think first. Do not get Trump reelected for your behavior,” the woman said. “Please, Santa Monica. We don’t want Trump reelected.”

Throughout the country, store owners have begun to post “Black Owned” signs in hopes that it will deter vandals from tearing down their business.

“Ahead of Sunday night’s protests and curfew, businesses on Broad Street were boarded up to prevent vandalism and looting,” reported NBC12. “Several businesses had signs that said ‘notice, this is a black-owned business.’”

“It’s a notice that it’s a black-owned business and I think one of the resaons is black lives matter, and if we understand and realize that black lives matter, it should be no reason to destroy a black-owned store,” store owner Marvin Brown said.

