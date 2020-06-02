https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/side-social-justice-warriors-shocked-left-wing-mob-hurls-rocks-apartment-window-video/

It’s easy to be a social justice warrior until the liberal mob hurls rocks at you.

A couple of white SJW’s took a break from playing beer bong to show their support for the liberal mob marching down the street.

One young guy stood at the window and gave the thumbs up to the mob when one of the left-wing terrorists decided to hurl a rock through the window.

“We’re on your side! We’re on your side!” one of the guys yelled as a second rock busted through the window.

WATCH (language warning):

pic.twitter.com/pzRjtpX6rI — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 2, 2020

