President Donald Trump and his senior advisers are expected to meet as early as this week to begin reviewing options for the next coronavirus relief package.

“We’ve been through the rescue phase and we’re now in the transitional reopening phase and I think generally speaking we’d like to move into a growth- phase for the future economy,” a senior administration official told The Wall Street Journal.

Trump’s team already has put together proposals aimed at encouraging people to resume their normal lives, including taking vacations, according to the newspaper.

The Journal cautioned the meeting could be pushed back, noting the White House focus on protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

House Democrats have put forth their plan in a $3 trillion package, which includes state and local financial aid.

The package also includes measures that Republicans ripped as a “liberal wish list” that are not directly related to issues caused by the coronavirus.

Trump has told reporters the bill was “dead on arrival.”

Meanwhile, the scope of the final White House package will not be completed until July, according to the Journal. It will depend on the success of reopening efforts and whether economic conditions improve.

Meanwhile, the president is expected to discuss unemployment insurance when he does meet with his advisers. The administration is discussing the possibility of reducing payments to $250-$300 a week during the second half of the year to encourage people to go back to work.

