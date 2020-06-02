https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/wow-pelosi-schumer-issue-statement-attacking-president-trump-defending-ignoring-violent-leftist-mob/

This is just stunning.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer released a statement on Monday night after several days of leftist looting and violence across the nation. The top Democrats attacked President Donald Trump for his strong stand against the looters and thugs and defended the violent mob.

First is should be noted that the protesters outside the White House on Monday afternoon were not peaceful and were not gassed.

So, it wasn’t tear gas; they weren’t peaceful protesters; the decision to clear had nothing to do with President Trump’s walk across. Other than that, great reporting fake newsers.https://t.co/jRboZxtBTb — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 2, 2020

TRENDING: PURE EVIL: Police Chief Breaks Down After Describing How Richmond Leftist Rioters Torched Home with Children inside Then Blocked Fire Department (VIDEO)

More…

BREAKING: @WTOP reports tear gas was not used to clear Lafayette Park yesterday, only smoke canisters — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 2, 2020

As cities are burning across the country at the hands of the leftist mob Pelosi and Schumer ATTACK PRESIDENT TRUMP instead!

Via Speaker Nancy Pelosi:

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer issued this statement after President Trump tear-gassed peaceful protestors following a press conference in which he ordered troops to “dominate the streets”: “Across our country, Americans are protesting for an end to the pattern of racial injustice and brutality we saw most recently in the murder of George Floyd. “Yet, at a time when our country cries out for unification, this President is ripping it apart. Tear-gassing peaceful protestors without provocation just so that the President could pose for photos outside a church dishonors every value that faith teaches us. “We call upon the President, law enforcement and all entrusted with responsibility to respect the dignity and rights of all Americans. Together, we must insist on the truth that America must do much more to live up to its promise: the promise of liberty and justice for all, which so many have sacrificed for – from Dr. King to John Lewis to peaceful protestors on the streets today. “At this challenging time, our nation needs real leadership. The President’s continued fanning of the flames of discord, bigotry and violence is cowardly, weak and dangerous.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

