A retired black police captain was murdered by looters outside a pawn shop in St. Louis in the early morning hours on Tuesday, when he went to check on the business as violent protests in the city and across the U.S. continue to rage following the death of George Floyd.

What are the details?

David Dorn, 77, was shot in the torso by looters outside Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry store around 2:30 a.m., according to KMOV-TV.

He was left to die on the sidewalk, and an apparent witness took video of Dorn struggling after he was shot. The footage was broadcast over Facebook Live, but has since been removed from the platform. TheBlaze has viewed the clip.

The voice of a person can be heard on the video repeatedly telling Dorn, “stay with me, stay with me,” and screaming at the alleged perpetrators that they had just murdered “somebody’s granddaddy…over some TV’s.” The witness also yelled, “You killed this man over some TVs!”

Dorn was pronounced dead at the scene when officers found him. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, “police have made no arrests and said they have no suspects.”

The newspaper noted that Dorn served for 38 years as an officer for the St. Louis Police Department and retired as a captain in 2007. He then served as as the chief of police for the small town of Moline Acres, Missouri.

Because of his extensive background in law enforcement and his friendship with the owner, Dorn would check on Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry whenever its alarm went off. That is why he was at the business on Tuesday morning, when he tried to stop the looters.

KSDK-TV reported that “flowers and a candle were placed outside the store Tuesday next to a sign that read, “Y’all killed a black man because ‘they’ killed a black man??? Rest in peace.”

Dorn’s widow, Ann, is a sergeant with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

