The true face of the modern day American left — violent, vile, profane, intolerant and abusiv.

A young man in a Trump T-shirt went to a George Floyd protest this week. The man was politely walking in the crowd.

The vile leftists couldn’t handle it and threw water on him, spit in his face, screamed at him and hurled objects at him.

The man’s crime was walking into a rally of Democrats.

The leftists in the comments blamed the young man for daring to enter a leftist rally in America.

The Democrat party is totally out of control.

Via The Typical Liberal on Instagram.

