Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he “felt disgust” after President Donald Trump’s controversial comments about George Floyd’s death and ensuing protests last week, according to The Verge.

Zuckerberg is said to have made the comments during a meeting with Facebook employees as he and his company faced backlash for refusing to delete Trump’s controversial comments,

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he ‘felt disgust’ after President Donald Trump’s controversial comments about George Floyd’s death and ensuing protestsCredit: Getty Images – Getty

“How to handle this post from the president has been very tough,” the Facebook founder reportedly said in a recording obtained by the site.

“It’s been something that I’ve been struggling with basically all day, ever since I woke up. … This has been personally pretty wrenching for me.

“My first reaction… was just disgust. This is not how I think we want our leaders to show up during this time. This is a moment that calls for unity and calmness and empathy for people who are struggling.”

However, Zuckerberg reportedly continued to say that it was decided Trump’s comments about “when the looting starts, shooting starts” did not break any of the social media giant’s guidelines.

Zuckerberg said his initial response to Trump’s controversial comments was ‘disgust’Credit: AFP or licensors

As a result, the tech billionaire told his employees those guidelines could be changed going forward.

“There is a real question coming out of this, which is whether we want to evolve our policy around the discussion of state use of force,” he said, according to The Verge.

“Over the coming days, as the National Guard is now deployed, probably the largest one that I would worry about would be excessive use of police or military force. I think there’s a good argument that there should be more bounds around the discussion around that.”

Zuckerberg’s leaked comments are in stark contrast to public remark he made last week, in which he criticised Twitter for red-flagging some of Trump’s comments about voting and on Floyd’s death and the protests that followed.

Jack Dorsey responded to the comments from Zuckerberg last weekCredit: AP:Associated Press

In an interview last Thursday with Fox News, the Facebook mogul said: “We have a different policy, I think, than Twitter on this.”

“I just believe strongly that Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online.

“In general, private companies probably shouldn’t be, especially these platform companies, shouldn’t be in the position of doing that.”

For the first time last week, Twitter prompted readers to check facts in tweets sent by President Donald Trump, warning his claims about mail-in ballots were false and had been debunked by fact-checkers.

The blue exclamation mark notification prompted readers to “get the facts about mail-in ballots.”

People were then directed them to a page with news articles and information about the claims aggregated by Twitter staffers.

Zuckerberg waded into the debate saying Facebook “shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth” in fact-checking everything people say on the site.

He told Fox News: “We have a different policy, I think, than Twitter on this.

“I just believe strongly that Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online.

Zuckerberg added: “In general, private companies probably shouldn’t be, especially these platform companies, shouldn’t be in the position of doing that.”

On Wednesday evening, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responded to Zuckerberg’s comments in a tweet.

“This does not make us an ‘arbiter of truth.’

“Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves.

“More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions.”

The row erupted as President Trump, a prolific Twitter user with more than 80million followers, prepared to sign an executive order – which gives him direct powers to enforce laws – on social media.

