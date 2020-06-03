https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/22-year-old-christian-woman-raped-killed-brutal-attack-church/

(CNN) — It should have been one of the safest places to seek refuge. Instead, Uwaila Vera Omozuwa was attacked as she studied in church, according to Nigerian police.

The 22-year-old died on May 30, just days after the brutal assault inside the church of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, or RCCG, in Benin city, a spokesman told CNN.

A Nigeria police spokesman described Omozuwa’s death as a “brutal attack” in a statement and said the force would “bring the perpetrators of the callous act to book in the shortest possible time.”

