An alleged looter bragged about his ill-gotten haul on social media — but it’s apparent he didn’t get away with what he might have thought.

What are the details?

The suspect, apparently based near Santa Monica, California, shared a video on Twitter featuring boxes upon boxes of stolen merchandise.

Twitter user Santa Monica Problems tweeted the video, captioning it, “One of the looters bragging on social media about all the merch he stole. Twitter: do you work. Let’s find this guy & expose him! #SantaMonica #SantaMonicaLooting #FIRECHIEFRENAUD @Lane_Dilg @GleamDavis @TedWinterer @santamonicacity @SaMoMayor @KevinMcKeownSM.”

After the video went viral — with 989 retweets at the time of this writing — KTTV-TV’s Bill Melugin tweeted the video with his own remarks.

He wrote, “Not only is this clown stupid enough to show his face while he brags about all the merchandise in he looted in #SantaMonica, he also reveals his location. Someone knows who he is. Do your thing internet. Anyone have his @?”

Hours later, Melugin revealed that the suspect had been located.

In a follow-up tweet, the Los Angeles-based reporter wrote, “UPDATE: Found him 🙂 And he has quite a bit of Champion loot which makes me believe he was one of the guys @bobbydtv was watching loot live on the air in the Fairfax District on Saturday.”

Social media users weren’t the only ones who took notice of the suspect’s video: The police also caught wind of the theft, and made sure the online world knew about it.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s official Twitter page wrote, “We see this video, as will @SantaMonicaPD.”

The Santa Monica Police Department did indeed take notice, responding, “This video has been shared with SMPD detectives for follow up.”

