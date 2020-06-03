https://www.theblaze.com/news/neil-ferguson-lockdowns-sweden-outcome

The scientist architect behind the lockdown policy to stop the spread of coronavirus admitted that Sweden, which rejected the lockdown model, had similar results to those nations with lockdowns.

Imperial College London scientist Neil Ferguson made the startling comments in his first public address since he was caught violating his own social distancing guidelines in order to continue an affair with a married woman.

“It is interesting that adopting a policy which is short of a full lockdown – they have closed secondary schools and universities and there is a significant amount of social distancing, but it’s not a full lockdown – they have got quite a long way to the same effect,” said Ferguson of Sweden.

His extreme social distancing policies have come under fire from those arguing that the cure might have become worse than the disease.

Ferguson was asked to explain why there had been far fewer deaths from the coronavirus in Sweden than he had predicted.

“I think it’s an interesting question. It’s clear there have been significant social distancing in Sweden. Our best estimate is that that has led to a reduction in the reproduction number,” he explained, according to the Daily Wire.

Ferguson has also come under fire after he falsely predicted that there could be as many as 2 million deaths from the coronavirus in the United States. There have been 108,000 recorded deaths from the virus in the U.S.

“It’s clear that when you look at their mortality, they are not seeing the rate of decline most European countries are seeing,” he admitted of Sweden.

Here’s the latest about coronavirus:

[embedded content]

Concerns arise over protesters and exposure to the coronavirus



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

