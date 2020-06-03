https://www.dailywire.com/news/ashton-kutcher-posts-video-tearfully-denouncing-all-lives-matter

On Tuesday, actor Ashton Kutcher posted a video to Instagram declaring that the saying “All Lives Matter” is ignorant, outlining the preferential treatment he and his wife, actress Mila Kunis, give to their daughter over their son to explain his point.

“So, on Saturday, I posted a blackout of my social media channels, just posted ‘BLM’ (Black Lives Matter). And a lot of folks responded ‘All Lives Matter,’” Kutcher started the video. “And I want to talk about that a little bit because I don’t think that the people posting ‘All Lives Matter’ should be cancelled. I think they should be educated.”

“We all agree ‘all lives matter,’” he continued, “but I had a really pointed experience tonight when I was putting my kids down to bed that lent the words for why black lives matter.”

“Usually, Mila and I put our kids to bed, we read them a book, and our daughter always get to go first,” he said. “And tonight, as we were reading her book, my son says, ‘Wait, why don’t I get to go first?’ And Mila said ‘Because girls go first.’ And he said, ‘Yeah, but boys go first.’ And I looked at him and said, ‘No, girls go first. You know why girls go first? For you and me, girls go first. And the reason why is, for some boys, girls don’t get a go at all. And so for you and me, girls go first.’”

“So when it comes to ‘Black Lives Matter,’ I think what folks are writing ‘All Lives Matter’ need to understand is that for some people,” Kutcher said, breaking into tears, “for some people, black lives don’t matter at all.”

“So for us, black lives matter,” cried the actor. “So while you may have the best intentions in saying ‘All Lives Matter,’ remember … for some people, black lives don’t matter.”

The video was praised by some, but others felt the crying was insincere and the message was riddled with “white guilt nonsense.”

“This is epitome of intersectional nonsense. Plus the crocodile tears? Hollywood needs to go,” wrote Gina Florio, manager to Candace Owens and former media editor.

“My mentions are filled with white liberals defending this unhelpful white guilt nonsense,” reporter Yashar Ali said of the video. “Some of you are exhausting…maybe the black boxes weren’t such a bad idea after all.”

Kutcher is an anti-human trafficking activist and in 2019 posted a powerful pro-life video, though the actor is not publicly pro-life.

In January, Kutcher posted a video of Special Olympian and actor Frank Stephens speaking before Congress in 2017. In the video, Stephens, born with Down syndrome, talks about the dangerous trend of mothers aborting their babies when prenatal screenings come back positive for the disability, and advocated for the need to fund more research into Down syndrome.

The actor’s wife, however, is an avid abortion activist. In 2017, the actress donated to abortion giant Planned Parenthood in the name of Vice President Mike Pence, a pro-life Christian.

“Mila Kunis revealed to late-night comedian Conan O’Brien recently that she regularly donates to the abortion chain Planned Parenthood in Vice President Mike Pence’s name,” The Daily Wire reported at the time. “Her repeated donation under his name, she insisted, is not a ‘prank,’ but a colorful way to protest his platform, promote women’s rights, and stick it to the patriarchy.”

WATCH:

What the hell is this Ashton Kutcher Black Lives Matter video. I just went on a journey I did not want to go on. pic.twitter.com/YY2su1yaDY — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 3, 2020

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

