https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/barack-obama-address-nation-george-floyd-riots-5-p-m-edt/

Former President Barack Obama will make remarks to the nation about the George Floyd riots at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Obama’s address is set for 5 p.m. EDT as part of a town hall with his former Attorney General Eric Holder. The town hall will be streamed from the Obama website but is expected to be carried by cable news networks. The event is titled, “Reimagining policing in the wake of continued police violence with President Obama.”

Other participants are listed as: Brittany Packnett Cunningham, activist, educator writer; Phillipe Cunningham, Minneapolis City Council Ward 4; Playon Patrick, My Brother’s Keeper Youth Leader, City of Columbus; and Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change.

Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs reported what Obama aides are saying about the event, “Obama speaks at 5p ET today on police violence via virtual town hall. Discussion, livestreamed on http://Obama.org, will be on “tragic events of recent weeks, the recurrent problem of racial bias in our criminal justice system, and specific action steps needed,” per aides.”

Obama speaks at 5p ET today on police violence via virtual town hall.

Discussion, livestreamed on https://t.co/9Z1IolZ200, will be on “tragic events of recent weeks, the recurrent problem of racial bias in our criminal justice system, and specific action steps needed,” per aides. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 3, 2020

Link to live feed and excerpt from description:

ANGUISH AND ACTION

We work to help leaders change their world—and the world needs changing. The killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and the loss of far too many Black lives to list, have left our nation anguished and outraged. While now is a time for grief and anger, it is also a time for resolve. Find resources below to learn what you can do to create a more just and equitable world. The MBK Alliance Town Hall livestream will be available here at 4PM CT/5PM ET. We look forward to your participation. ver 1,000 people are killed by police every year in America, and Black people are three times more likely to be killed than White people. We can take steps and make reforms to combat police violence and systemic racism within law enforcement. President Obama pushed many of these reforms during his time in office, and started the My Brother’s Keeper initiative in the wake of Trayvon Martin’s death to break down barriers and expand opportunity for boys and young men of color. But far more progress remains to be made. We’re inspired by those protesting for accountability and change, even in the face of a pandemic. If you’re looking for additional ways to advocate for change, below you’ll find resources to learn about police violence and antiracism, as well as actions you can take to encourage reform, from organizations who have been working on these issues at the local and national level for years. And be sure to read the statements from President Obama and Mrs. Obama on the killing of George Floyd, and learn more about the work of the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance…

The post Barack Obama to Address Nation on George Floyd Riots (5 p.m. EDT) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

