Former Vice President Joe Biden has widened his lead against President Donald Trump in two online betting markets.

U.K.-based PredictIt and New Zealand-based Smarkets, the two most heavily trafficked online betting sites, have favored Biden to win the 2020 presidential election.

Biden has a comfortable lead on PredictIt with 53% favorability compared to 47% for Trump. On Smarkets, Biden had 50% versus 43% for Trump.

The former vice president’s ascendancy comes as the cities around the country are getting ravaged by riots following the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed after a white officer in Minneapolis kneeled on his neck.

This bump represents a new resurgence for Biden, who trailed Trump on each platform last week, CNBC reported.

A RealClearPolitics poll showed Biden 8 points ahead of Trump.

“Nationwide protests in the wake of George Floyd’s killing and Trump’s response have seemingly had wide-reaching consequences for the 2020 election,” a political analyst with Smarkets told CNBC.

