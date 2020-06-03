https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/black-activist-star-parker-gathering-200-pastors-pray-america/

Activist and columnist Star Parker is hosting a virtual conference on Thursday gathering 200 pastors called “Pastoral Prayer for America: The Burden of Race and Rage.”

Parker, president and CEO of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education, or UrbanCURE, said the event aims “to encourage the broadest possible intervention on behalf of national peace and reconciliation.”

Beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern time, it comes in the wake of more than a week of nationwide protests in response to the death of a 46-year-old Minneapolis black man in police custody, George Floyd. All four officers involved in the incident have been criminally charged.

“I don’t agree that our nation is racist,” Parker said, responding to the claims of Democratic leaders such as presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“That mantra is the poison that entrenches resentment and division among us,” she said. “The daily hunt for racism from top to bottom of our nation’s institutions have institutionalized the perception of racism in the post-Civil Rights Era.”

Parker said activists have “systematically reduced the fundamentals of citizenship to race, in the guise of diversity and inclusion – and these illusive lies have sown increasing distrust and painful social distance in conflict with our reality.”

“Most Americans are still cordial to their neighbors, work hand in hand across racial lines, and just want to be left alone,” she said.

“They want a government built not on vague notions of fairness but on equal justice under law.”

And most Americans, she added, “believe still that the branches of our laws grow from roots in a Constitution ordained by the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Israel.”

She said Floyd “did not die as a black man but as human being, under the protection of American laws, and the mortal assault on him inflicted a deep wound on every American, not just American blacks.”

“People who think it their duty now to express sympathy for black folk must learn how to recognize that the grief is their own and not that of some ‘other’ looking for their generosity,” said Parker.

In her syndicated column Tuesday, Parker recalled that the small publishing business she operated in Los Angeles was destroyed in 1992 in the riots after four police officers were acquitted of charges in the beating of Rodney King.

“It changed my life. I focused my resolve to work in public policy to change destructive realities that were taking our distressed communities, and the whole nation, in what I saw as the wrong direction.”

Yet for the past week, Parker said, she “sat bunkered at night in my Washington, D.C., apartment as the nation’s capital was being transformed into a war zone.”

Parker wrote that no “sane American — of any political persuasion — is not appalled at the horrible death of George Floyd at the hands of a policeman.”

“But the answer to flouting of the law by anyone demands that we recommit ourselves to universal respect and execution of the law, not throw it in the trash.”

