The emotional plea of a black woman, whose New York City store was destroyed by rioters, is going viral over the blunt message that she has for those unleashing destruction across America.

The woman, standing in front of the ransacked Brooklyn store front where she is part-owner, condemned violent protesters, charging those who chant “black lives matter,” yet destroy the businesses that black people own, do not care about black lives at all.

“Do you know the problem that bothers me — you said black lives matter,” the woman explained

“I worked here. Part-time. Plus I am a part-owner of the store,” she continued, pointing to her destroyed business.

“You said black lives matter. Why don’t you choke me? I’m black. Look what you did to my store. Look!” she continued. “Look at the things you done! We’ve been here all night cleaning up!”

“Tell me black lives matter? You lied — you wanted to loot this store. You needed money — get a job like I do!” she went on to say. “Stop stealing. This is the neighborhood — we trying to build it up and you tearing it down.”

The video comes as protests — including peaceful demonstrations as well as violent riots and looting — continue in cities across America.

As the woman in the video highlights, the riots are negatively impacting the black community.

A Minneapolis firefighter, who spent his life savings to open a sports bar, had his dream restaurant destroyed by looters last week. Fortunately, a GoFundMe campaign raised more than $1 million for the fledging restaurateur.

In another tragic story, 77-year-old David Dorn, a retired police chief, was shot and killed on the sidewalk by looters in St. Louis early Tuesday morning; he was simply trying to stop looters from stealing TVs.

