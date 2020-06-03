https://www.theblaze.com/news/charges-chauvin-officers-raised-floyd

The three other former Minneapolis police officers involved in the arrest that led to George Floyd’s death have been charged by authorities, and the charge against former officer Derek Chauvin has been increased.

The charges were filed on Wednesday.

Former officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, according to Minnesota court records.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced the charges in a statement to the media. The 44-year-old Chauvin now faces second-degree murder after he was originally charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Ellison used the platform to call for change in law enforcement policies that he believed led to the death of George Floyd on May 25.

“Our country has under-prosecuted these matters, in Minnesota, and throughout the country,” Ellison said at the briefing. “That, I think, is the origin of the trust problem.”

An attorney for the family of George Floyd said that their independent autopsy led to the conclusion that he died as a results of “asphyxiation from sustained pressure” during his arrest.

Protests and riots after the death of Floyd erupted across the nation, causing numerous deaths and untold property damage through arson and looting.

