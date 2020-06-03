https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/democrat-leader-nancy-pelosi-joins-dc-protesters-torched-historic-church-desecrated-national-war-memorials/

Democrat leader Nancy Pelosi joined the DC Protest mob on Wednesday in Washington DC.

This is two days after the torched historic St. John’s Church and desecrated the Lincoln Memorial and Korean War Memorial.

And US Park Police even found stashes of weapons planted for the protesters near the White House.

This is your Democrat Party.

Nancy Pelosi spotted at DC protests pic.twitter.com/FKs4klGyPL — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 3, 2020

I think it’s fair to say Nancy Pelosi is officially on the side of the mob now.

Speaker Pelosi greets protesters… while Trump hides in a bunker and gasses protesters. pic.twitter.com/IROvmIDQd3 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 3, 2020

The peaceful protesters torched historic St. John’s Church on Sunday night.

