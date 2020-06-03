https://www.theblaze.com/news/george-floyd-had-coronavirus

In a stunning collision of two storylines that are dominating headlines, the Hennepin County medical examiner revealed that George Floyd had contracted coronavirus before he died in police custody.

The medical development was revealed on Wednesday when the full autopsy report from the Hennepin County medical examiner was released.

The report said that he had first been diagnosed with the virus on April 3, about two months before he died.

The 46-year-old died during his arrest at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers on March 25, which precipitated national outrage, protests, and rioting.

The earlier, less detailed version of the autopsy report said that he had died from “a heart attack from subdural restraint and neck compression.”

It also listed other conditions he suffered from, including hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl intoxication and indicated he had recently used methamphetamine.

An independent autopsy conducted at the request of the attorney for the family of Floyd found the cause of death to be “asphyxiation from sustained pressure,” and added that “neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain.”

Also on Wednesday, the charges against Derek Chauvin, the former cop who kneeled on Floyd’s neck, were elevated to second-degree murder, while three other former police were charged with aiding and abetting murder.

