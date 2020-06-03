https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/brennan-accuses-members-trumps-cabinet-betraying-oath-office-supporting-desperate-despot/

Former CIA Director and architect of Spygate John Brennan lashed out at President Trump and his administration again this week.

Brennan accused members of Trump’s cabinet of betraying their oath of office and referred to President Trump as a “desperate despot.”

BRENNAN: There should be no place in American society, much less in our government, for the depravity being demonstrated daily by President Trump. Members of his Cabinet who enable such behavior are betraying their oath of office by supporting an increasingly desperate despot.

Last week Brennan approved of the nationwide looting and rioting by left-wing terrorists such as ANTIFA, asserting that it’s ‘necessary for real change.’

Violent protests have spread across the nation since a Minneapolis police officer killed a black man named George Floyd last Monday.

Black Lives Matter thugs and Antifa terrorists are using the death of George Floyd as an excuse to destroy businesses and raze buildings to the ground.

Meanwhile Brennan is attacking President Trump for calling for law and order to stop the violence.

