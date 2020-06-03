http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/TD0dHODKMs8/

(CBS4) – Broncos head coach Vic Fangio issued a statement on Wednesday in an attempt to clarify remarks he made to the media on Tuesday.

When asked about activism in the NFL on Tuesday Fangio said, “I don’t know that it’s changed a whole lot, to be honest with you. I haven’t seen a great, great change other than — I just didn’t think there’s a tremendous change.”

Fangio went on to say, “I think our problems in the NFL along those lines are minimal. We’re a league of meritocracy. You earn what you get, you get what you earn. I don’t see racism at all in the NFL. I don’t see discrimination in the NFL. We live in a great atmosphere. Like I alluded to earlier, were lucky. We all live together joined as one for one common goal, and we intermingle and mix tremendously. If society reflected an NFL team, we’d all be great.”

The comments about “I don’t see racism at all in the NFL,” drew ire from fans of the league given the league’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick and the league’s history of favoring white coaches over minority coaches.

Fangio addressed the team Wednesday morning and in his statement said, “After reflecting on my comments yesterday and listening to the players this morning, I realize what I said regarding racism and discrimination in the NFL was wrong. While I have never personally experienced those terrible things first-hand during my 33 years in the NFL, I understand that many players, coaches and staff have different perspectives.”

“After reflecting on my comments yesterday and listening to the players this morning, I realize what I said regarding racism and discrimination in the NFL was wrong.” A statement from Head Coach Vic Fangio: pic.twitter.com/5yNNDn9VzY — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 3, 2020

“I should have been more clear and I am sorry.”

Fangio went on to say that his intent was to “make the point yesterday that there is no color within the locker rooms I have been in or on the playing fields I have coached on.”

