Radio personality Charlamagne tha God continued his criticisms of former Vice President Joe Biden this week over his Senate record, which he said reeks of racist legislation.

Speaking to CNN on Tuesday, Charlamagne said he wanted Biden to “really lean into blackness now” if he’s going to get his endorsement for 2020.

“He did very well today in Philadelphia, you know, he said a lot of things that I wanted to hear, and I know it’s dream-selling season and politicians say what they need to in order to get elected, but I really enjoyed it,” said Charlamagne, as reported by the New York Post. “But I need some action, like I need him to really lean into blackness now.”

Charlamagne said that Joe Biden needs to be the Lyndon B. Johnson to Barack Obama’s JFK, noting that his Senate record on race relations does not bode well.

“To me it’s like this: If Barack Obama was JFK, then Joe Biden needs to be Lyndon B. Johnson. You know, he has the opportunity to be as progressive as Lyndon B. Johnson. Lyndon B. Johnson may have been labeled a racist but his record doesn’t reflect that. LBJ’s record showed that he had, like, the most effective progressive record on race and class of any Democratic president of the past 80 years,” he said. “I think, you know, Biden’s record in the Senate actually reflects very racist legislation, but he has a chance to correct that by doing right by black people.”

In an appearance on the “The Breakfast Club” last month, Biden sparked controversy when host Charlamagne Tha God told the former vice president to come back on his show to answer “more questions” pertaining to black American issues.

“You’ve got more questions?” Biden replied. “Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Following that inarguably racist comment, Charlamagne ripped Biden for being on the “front line” of advocating mass incarceration with the 1990s crime bill.

“I see black communities all across America catching hell regardless of who is in the White House,” Charlamagne Tha God said. “People like to bring up coronavirus and how it’s hitting black people the hardest. That’s because we have a bunch of underlying conditions created by systemic racism that have never been fixed.”

“And like I said before, if you created legislation that hurts, then you have to create legislation that helps,” he continued. “It’s just that simple. Like, the whole system needs to be dismantled and rebuilt, and he’s been a very intricate part of that system, whether you’re talking about, you know, in ‘84 with the mandatory minimum sentences for drug dealers, or you’re talking about ‘86 with the crack laws that gave you more time for crack cocaine than powder cocaine, or you’re talking about the ’94 crime bill, like, he was really one of the people on the front line when it came to the war on drugs and mass incarceration.”

