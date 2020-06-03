https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/cnn-hack-chris-cuomo-encourages-violence-rioting-democrat-run-cities-video/

Chris Cuomo is the younger brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

New York has been rocked by nightly rioting and looting for several days now since late last week.
Leftists have looted and destroyed dozens of businesses in New York City this week.

The city under Mayor de Blasio is quickly becoming unliveable.

But Democrats and their mob leaders want more.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo defended the mass destruction by far left rioters.
This is one of CNN’s top anchors and the brother of the New York Governor.

