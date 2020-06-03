https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/cnn-hack-chris-cuomo-encourages-violence-rioting-democrat-run-cities-video/

Chris Cuomo is the younger brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

New York has been rocked by nightly rioting and looting for several days now since late last week.

Leftists have looted and destroyed dozens of businesses in New York City this week.

The city under Mayor de Blasio is quickly becoming unliveable.

New York City has turned into a lawless city of almost 10 million inhabitants. Fascinating to watch from afar, in safe and peaceful Poland. Giuliani would have never allowed this to happen. This is the result of electing liberal mayors like #deBlasio! pic.twitter.com/JY81PWuCDL — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) June 3, 2020

But Democrats and their mob leaders want more.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo defended the mass destruction by far left rioters.

This is one of CNN’s top anchors and the brother of the New York Governor.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo: “Please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful.” As riots and looting have broken out in cities across the country, this is the message the brother of New York governor Andrew Cuomo shares at the top of his show. pic.twitter.com/ZZ47zpyVlx — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 3, 2020

