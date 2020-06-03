https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/corrupt-former-doj-dag-rod-rosenstein-testify-senate-committee-today-will-finally-answer-key-questions/

Rod Rosenstein was a key participant in the coup to overthrow the Trump Presidency. Today he testifies in front of the Senate. It’s about time, as there are loads of questions related to the Deep State activities that he led or participated in.

Here are a list of some of those activities:

1. Did Rosenstein Read the Carter Page FISA Warrant Before He Signed It?

Rep Matt Gaetz destroyed former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in front of Congress in June 2018. Rosenstein would not answer questions as to whether he read the Carter Page FISA Warrant before he signed it. (Note this warrant was how the Deep State fraudulently attempted to legitimize spying on President Trump.)

TRENDING: It’s a Cult: Thousands of Whites Grovel in Front of Blacks Begging For Forgiveness (VIDEO)

FBI Director Christopher Wray and DAG Rod Rosenstein were on Capitol Hill in June 2018 and publicly testified to House Republicans over the FBI and DOJ’s mishandling of Hillary’s email investigation and Spygate.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) grilled Rosenstein on that Thursday in June, 2018.

Rosenstein refused to answer Congressman Gaetz if he read the Carter Page FISA warrant before signing off on it. “I’m not going to comment on any FISA applications,” Rosenstein said.

Gaetz hammered Rosenstein and asked him over and over again if he read the Carter Page FISA app or if he was briefed on it by anyone in the FBI including Peter Strzok or Lisa Page.

Rosenstein finally caved and admitted no one in the FBI briefed him, but he still wouldn’t answer if he even reviewed it before signing off on it!

VIDEO:

Rosenstein also refused to answer Rep. DeSantis (now governor of Florida) on whether he read the Carter Page FISA warrant prior to signing off on it.

Deputy AG Rosenstein will not confirm he read the Carter Page FISA warrant prior to signing off on it — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) June 28, 2018

When the FISA Report was released by the DOJ IG, Rosenstein seems to have forgotten about everything related to the Carter Page FISA Warrant:

2. Why did He Hide the Flynn Scope Memo?

We know now that Rosenstein created a separate scope memo for the Mueller gang that was drafted in August 2017 the revealed the Mueller investigated General Michael Flynn for the non-crime of “Engaging in conversations with Russian government officials”. This was not a crime. It was proper and expected of General Flynn as part of his job during the transition period after the 2016 election.

General Flynn was set up by the Deep State and Rosenstein’s memo proves it. Rosenstein kept this memo under lock and key until this past month when it was released as part of the dismissal of the Flynn indictment.

3. What was the rationale for the creation of the Mueller Special Counsel?

Former US Attorney Joe diGenova calls Rosenstein “Evil, Evil”. In a recent interview with Sebastian Gorka, diGenova said:

Rod Rosenstein was really an evil, evil person and he created this monster by appointing Mueller. And then what Mueller did was, they came in to get the President impeached. This was not a legitimate criminal investigation.

The Mueller Special Counsel was full of corrupt and conflicted individuals who hated President Trump. This was not a problem for Rosenstein.

4. Who is the Boss referred to in Rosenstein’s secret email to Mueller?

Judicial Watch obtained documents through a FOIA lawsuit (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:19-cv-00481)). In an email dated May 12, 2017, just 5 days before Mueller was appointed as special counsel, Rosenstein assured Robert Mueller that “The boss and his staff do not know about our discussions.”

5. Did Rosenstein plot to wear a wire to the White House?

Then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein began plotting Trump’s removal shortly after FBI Director Comey was fired, The New York Times reported last September citing memos penned by then-Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch obtained McCabe’s 2-page memo through a FOIA lawsuit which details a “contemporaneous recollection” of a meeting McCabe had with Rosenstein on May 16, 2016 — Just one day before Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate ‘Trump-Russia collusion.’

McCabe detailed how Rosenstein offered to wear a wire into the Oval Office “to collect additional evidence on the president’s true intentions.”

6. Did Rosenstein Threaten House Members and their Staff?



Rosenstein threatened House members and their associates when they were asking too many questions that Rosenstein did not want to share. Rosenstein was never held accountable for his actions. Rep. Jim Jordan asked Rosenstein about this matter:

7. Is Rosenstein’s sister as corrupt as he is?



[embedded content]

Corruption seems to run in the family as Rosenstein’s sister was involved in the creation of the panic related to the China coronavirus. The brother of the CDC’s Dr. Nancy Messonnier, is the corrupt disgraced former DAG Rod Rosenstein. Following in his footsteps, Dr. Messonnier dropped a bomb on President Trump while he was in India on a state visit. Dr. Messonnier at the CDC unexpectedly announced startling news about the coronavirus in the US. This rattled the markets and led to another downturn of hundreds of points in the DOW for the second straight day. They can’t help themselves.



Rod Rosenstein was evil and corrupt. He is one of the key players in the greatest political scandal in US history. Will the US Senate ask him real questions or will he get another pass?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

