https://www.dailywire.com/news/de-blasio-demands-cuomo-apologize-to-nypd-police-union-blasts-both-for-feud

The feud continues.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio fired back at New York governor Andrew Cuomo late Tuesday, slamming the governor for insulting the New York Police Department and undermining the work of officers trying to control the riots and destruction which have swept the city since the weekend.

Speaking to talk radio, De Blasio trashed Cuomo, who, earlier on Tuesday, called the mayor a “disgrace” and threatened to “displace” De Blasio if the mayor did not call in the National Guard to help quell unrest. In his press conference, Cuomo even took aim at the police, saying that the “NYPD and the mayor did not do their job last night, I believe that.”

“He dishonored the men and women of the NYPD in an absolutely inappropriate way for any leader to do,” de Blasio told 1010 WINS. “Any elected official who blames the NYPD while they were out there fighting in the streets to restore order, protect people – that’s disgraceful.”

On a tear, the mayor added that Cuomo “owes an apology to 36,000 hardworking men and women who have been putting their lives on the line for all of us.”

The NYPD, though, blasted both Cuomo and de Blasio, calling the pair’s feud a distraction from the task at hand: getting the city under control.

“Rank-and-file New York City police officers were out on the street last night doing our job. Tonight, we’ll go out and do it again,” NYC Police Benevolent Association (PBA) President Patrick Lynch told reporters Tuesday, according to Fox News. “It’s not our fault that our city and state governments can’t plan and work together, but we are suffering the consequences.”

“Police officers are being run down, knocked down and almost shot on a nightly basis. The political tug of war between Albany and City Hall needs to stop because it is putting police officers in danger,” Lynch added.

De Blasio isn’t a favorite of the NYPD, Fox News added.

“Police groups have also been infuriated with [de Blasio’s] criticism of the men and women on the front line, particularly his demand that a cop seen in the video drawing his weapon near protesters should have his shield and gun taken from him,” the outlet reported. “Longer video put out by the NYC PBA showed that moments earlier, the officer’s superior was attacked with a brick.”

De Blasio finally appeared to take some control on Tuesday night, issuing a strict curfew, which will continue in the city through Sunday to prevent the kind of destructive violence that plagued the city over the weekend and into Monday, leaving hundreds of businesses smashed, including Macy’s iconic flagship store in Herald Square.

Looters, Fox News says, still broke into a number of businesses in the city Tuesday “but reports indicated that the scene was much calmer than the past few nights.”

