The Pentagon is reportedly negotiating with the House Armed Services Committee to allow Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Mark Milley to testify next week regarding President Donald Trump’s call to quell violent protests throughout the United States, Axios reported.

The news comes after Esper said he and Milley “were not aware” federal law enforcement officials would use tear gas to clear protesters near the White House on Monday.

“The department has acknowledged the request, but details are still to be determined, including the date,” an unnamed source told Axios.

While it is uncertain whether the Trump administration would allow Esper and Milley to testify, the White House traditionally prevents administration officials from speaking before the House.

“Generally, the committee is insulated from some of the more partisan politicking that happens,” an unnamed source familiar with the discussions said. “So I don’t think that there would be the same type of complete stonewalling. That said, it would not shock me if the department came back and said they would send other senior ranking officials, but not necessarily the SecDef and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs.”

But Esper and Milley might not be inclined to defend an order the president has yet to even give, per the report.

