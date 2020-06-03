https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/democrat-lawmaker-compares-richard-grenell-nazi-propaganda-leader-goebbels/

Former Acting DNI Richard Grenell called out the #FakeNews media on Tuesday for lying to the masses about the so-called “peaceful” protesters outside the White House on Monday that were removed by Secret Service in the evening.

Richard Grenell retweeted the Park Police statement on the violent leftist protest mob near the White House.

The liberal mainstream media, who completely make up their stories these days, said in their reports the protest mob was peaceful.
The US Park Police set them straight.

According to the US Park Police:

At approximately 6:33 pm, violent protestors on H Street NW began throwing projectiles including bricks, frozen water bottles and caustic liquids. The protestors also climbed onto a historic building at the north end of Lafayette Park that was destroyed by arson days prior. Intelligence had revealed calls for violence against the police, and officers found caches of glass bottles, baseball bats and metal poles hidden along the street.

Richard Grenell urged the #FakeNews outlets to correct their reports that described a fantasy situation that never occurred.

That’s when Democrat Rep. Eric Swallwell compared Richard Grenell to Nazi propaganda leader Joseph Goebbels.

It will be interesting to see if any of the far left Jewish Groups like the ADL will condemn Swalwell for his outrageous comparison.
We’re not holding our breath.

