Former Acting DNI Richard Grenell called out the #FakeNews media on Tuesday for lying to the masses about the so-called “peaceful” protesters outside the White House on Monday that were removed by Secret Service in the evening.

Richard Grenell retweeted the Park Police statement on the violent leftist protest mob near the White House.

The liberal mainstream media, who completely make up their stories these days, said in their reports the protest mob was peaceful.

The US Park Police set them straight.

Facts matter & we should demand journalism. @cnn, @jaketapper, @RyanLizza, @abbydphillip & @JFKucinich should all correct their previous & erroneous reporting with this Park Police statement. They all watched something on TV & then claimed everyone was peaceful. They were wrong. https://t.co/EplZs9Vymb — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 2, 2020

According to the US Park Police:

At approximately 6:33 pm, violent protestors on H Street NW began throwing projectiles including bricks, frozen water bottles and caustic liquids. The protestors also climbed onto a historic building at the north end of Lafayette Park that was destroyed by arson days prior. Intelligence had revealed calls for violence against the police, and officers found caches of glass bottles, baseball bats and metal poles hidden along the street.

Richard Grenell urged the #FakeNews outlets to correct their reports that described a fantasy situation that never occurred.

That’s when Democrat Rep. Eric Swallwell compared Richard Grenell to Nazi propaganda leader Joseph Goebbels.

Don’t waste your time, @RyanLizza. @RichardGrenell is Goebbels with a Twitter account. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 3, 2020

It will be interesting to see if any of the far left Jewish Groups like the ADL will condemn Swalwell for his outrageous comparison.

We’re not holding our breath.

