On Tuesday, Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper officially rejected the Republican Party’s demand that he pre-authorize a “full” Republican National Convention as planned in Charlotte in late August. In response, President Trump announced that his party will now be looking to bring their economy-boosting, job-creating convention to another state.

In a letter sent to Republican leaders on Tuesday, Gov. Cooper said that he, under the advisement of public health officials, could not pre-authorize the party to hold a full, in-person convention, citing the ongoing COVID-19 “states of emergency” across the country.

“With the Nation, the State of North Carolina, and the city of Charlotte still under states of emergency, it’s important to conduct the RNC convention accordingly,” Cooper wrote Tuesday in a letter to Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. “As much as we want the conditions surrounding COVID-19 to be favorable enough for you to hold the Convention you describe in late August, it is very unlikely. Neither public health officials nor I will risk the health and safety of North Carolinians by providing the guarantee you seek.”

“The people of North Carolina do not know what the status of COVID-19 will be in August, so planning for a scaled-down convention with fewer people, social distancing and face coverings is a necessity,” the governor wrote, adding that he would be glad to consider discussing a scaled-down convention.

In response, Trump announced in a three-tweet statement that the governor’s refusal has forced the Republican Party to “spend millions of dollars” somewhere other than Cooper’s state. The governor’s decision, he wrote, will end up costing North Carolina jobs and “hundreds of millions of dollars” in potential revenues.

“Had long planned to have the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, a place I love,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “Now, [NC Gov.] Roy Cooper and his representatives refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena — [s]pend millions of dollars, have everybody arrive, and then tell them they will not be able to gain entry.”

“Governor Cooper is still in Shelter-In-Place Mode, and not allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised,” Trump continued. “Would have showcased beautiful North Carolina to the World, and brought in hundreds of millions of dollars, and jobs, for the State. Because of [Gov. Cooper], we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention.”

Had long planned to have the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, a place I love. Now, @NC_Governor Roy Cooper and his representatives refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena – Spend millions of dollars, have everybody arrive, and… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

…millions of dollars, and jobs, for the State. Because of @NC_Governor, we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

Trump’s statement followed McDaniel’s statement earlier in the day that the party would be looking elsewhere to hold its convention if Cooper continued to “drag his feet,” explaining that the RNC has “an obligation to our delegates and nominee to begin visiting the multiple cities and states who have reached out in recent days about hosting an historic event to show that America is open for business.”

In a tweet Tuesday, Cooper wrote, “We have been committed to a safe RNC convention in North Carolina and it’s unfortunate they never agreed to scale down and make changes to keep people safe. Protecting public health and safety during this pandemic is a priority.”

McDaniel replied: “What’s unfortunate is that you still have yet to give guidance on what ‘scaled down’ means. Currently, you allow 10 people to gather indoors. Is that what scaled down means? Or is it 100 people? 1,000 people? Total lack of clarity from you.”

What’s unfortunate is that you still have yet to give guidance on what “scaled down” means. Currently, you allow 10 people to gather indoors. Is that what scaled down means? Or is it 100 people? 1,000 people? Total lack of clarity from you. https://t.co/4ceHrGRGu3 — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 3, 2020

