Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee will try to amend a subpoena scheduled to get a vote Thursday to include allies and former aides to President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says inviting Russia to G7 ‘a question of common sense’ Pentagon chief does not support invoking Insurrection Act Dershowitz: Does President Trump have power to declare martial law? MORE.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamThe risks of staying in Afghanistan far outweigh the risk of withdrawal Republicans turning against new round of ,200 rebate checks Calls for police reform sparks divisions in Congress MORE (R-S.C.) has scheduled a vote for Thursday on a wide-ranging subpoena that includes dozens of individuals including high-profile former officials like ex-FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeyRosenstein steps back into GOP crosshairs The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump tweets as tensions escalate across US This week: Senate reconvenes as protests roil nation amid pandemic MORE and former national security adviser Susan Rice.

But Sen. Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinRosenstein steps back into GOP crosshairs Frustration builds in key committee ahead of Graham subpoena vote Senate Democrat introduces bill to protect food supply MORE (Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat and a member of the committee, said that Democrats will try to amend the subpoena.

“We will attempt to amend his subpoena … to make sure that if we are clearly trying to find the truth in this matter about whether this was an utterly baseless investigation, we believe we should also be calling a few other witnesses,” Durbin said.

Among the individuals that Democrats will try to get included in Graham’s subpoena are former Trump attorney Michael Cohen Michael Dean CohenHarris, Jeffries question why Manafort, Cohen released while others remain in prison Rosenstein to testify as part of Graham’s Russia investigation probe The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Mnuchin: More COVID-19 congressional action ahead MORE, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, Trump ally Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneRoger Stone to surrender to prison by June 30 Sunday shows preview: States begin to reopen even as some areas in US see case counts increase Brzezinski says she arranged call with Twitter CEO to discuss banning Trump MORE and former Trump campaign adviser Rick Gates Rick GatesFormer Trump campaign aide asks to finish prison sentence at home, citing coronavirus Juan Williams: Mueller, one year on Stone faces sentencing amid political firestorm MORE.

“If we truly wanted to get to the bottom of this and bring all the witnesses into whether this was a baseless claim of Russian collusion with anyone in the United States, certainly we would want the record to be complete,” Durbin added.

If Democrats want to change Graham’s broad subpoena request they will need at least one GOP senator to side with them.

Under the Judiciary Committee rules, a subpoena can be issued with an agreement with Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinGraham announces hearing on police use of force after George Floyd killing Frustration builds in key committee ahead of Graham subpoena vote The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Major space launch today; Trump feuds with Twitter MORE (D-Calif.) or with a majority of the committee. Each of the Republicans on the panel is expected to support Graham’s request.

Graham is investigating Hurricane Crossfire, the name for the FBI’s investigation into Russian election interference and the Trump campaign, and the court associated with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

