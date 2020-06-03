https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/500949-chauvins-charges-upped-to-second-degree-murder-three-other-officers

Minnesota Attorney General Keith EllisonKeith Maurice EllisonMinnesota files civil rights charge against state’s police department over George Floyd killing Conor Lamb hits Trump over ‘law and order’: He’s ‘bad at it’ Shadowy protesters inflame, muddle George Floyd debate MORE (D) is expected to upgrade the charge against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd‘s neck for more than eight minutes, to second-degree murder, the Star Tribune reports.

Ellison will also reportedly charge Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane — the other officers who were at the scene of Floyd’s death — with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Chauvin was initially arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday by the Hennepin County attorney’s office.

DEVELOPING

