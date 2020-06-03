https://www.theepochtimes.com/derek-chauvins-murder-charge-upgraded-3-fellow-cops-charged-senator_3375532.html

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office will announce upgraded charges against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck, and is expected to add new charges to three other officers who were on the scene.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) wrote that “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd’s murder and also charging other 3 officers. This is another important step for justice.”

Following Floyd’s death, the four officers were fired from the police force and Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder. However, the charges did little to quell sometimes violent protests, rioting, arson incidents, and looting across U.S. cities over the past week.

Officers Thomas Lane and J.A. Keung, who helped restrain Floyd, and Tou Thao, another officer who stood nearby, were not charged initially.

County and private autopsies determined that Floyd died by homicide. After firing the officers, Minneapolis Police chief Medaria Arradondo said they were complicit in the man’s death, while Floyd’s family and protesters called on them to be arrested and convicted.

Protesters on the Manhattan Bridge in New York, N.Y. on June 2, 2020. (Scott Heins/Getty Images)

An attorney for Floyd’s family, Benjamin Crump, wrote on Twitter that the family is grateful for the new charges.

“FAMILY REACTION: This is a bittersweet moment. We are deeply gratified that (Ellison) took decisive action, arresting & charging ALL the officers involved in #GeorgeFloyd’s death & upgrading the charge against Derek Chauvin to felony second-degree murder,” he wrote.

Under Minnesota law, second-degree murder is defined as when a person causes the death of another person with intent without premeditation.

Ellison was appointed by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to take over the case on Sunday, and at the time, he said he expected the charges to be upgraded.

“We are moving as expeditiously, quickly, and effectively as we can,” he told reporters. “But I need to protect this prosecution. I am not going to create a situation where somebody can say this was a rush to judgment.”

Attorney Earl Gray, who represents Lane, told The Associated Press that the report “is accurate” before ending the call. Before news of the upgraded charges, an attorney for Chauvin said he was not making any statements at this time. Attorneys for Thao and Kueng did not return messages seeking comment on the charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

