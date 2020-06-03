https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/dirty-cop-rosenstein-tosses-fired-fbi-director-comey-bus-says-recommended-firing-due-attempts-influence-2016-campaign/

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the man who launched the fraudulent Mueller Special Investigation, is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning.

Early in his testimony he tossed fired Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe under the bus saying McCabe was “not candid” with him regarding the garbage investigation of the President of the United States.

Rosenstein tried to play dumb like he just signed documents involving an impeachment investigation without reading them or investigating.

Rosenstein then hurled fired FBI Director James Comey under the bus for attempting to influence the 2016 election.

Rosenstein admits that he sent a memo to Sessions recommending firing of Comey, because of his attempts to get involved in a political campaign. However, when that did not occur…he saw no need to disparage him. pic.twitter.com/N0GMyvpaNk — Mikki-Mercedes (@MercedesMikki) June 3, 2020

Rosenstein thowing @Comey under the bus, justifying his firing. Man, Rod is kicking everyone out of the life boat. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 3, 2020

Wow, Rosenstein is all over the place. He cannot justify the Mueller investigation. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 3, 2020

This hearing is not going well for the FBI and Deep State.

