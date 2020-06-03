https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/dirty-cop-rosenstein-tosses-fired-fbi-director-comey-bus-says-recommended-firing-due-attempts-influence-2016-campaign/

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the man who launched the fraudulent Mueller Special Investigation, is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning.

Early in his testimony he tossed fired Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe under the bus saying McCabe was “not candid” with him regarding the garbage investigation of the President of the United States.

Rosenstein tried to play dumb like he just signed documents involving an impeachment investigation without reading them or investigating.

Rosenstein then hurled fired FBI Director James Comey under the bus for attempting to influence the 2016 election.

This hearing is not going well for the FBI and Deep State.

