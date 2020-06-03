http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8Ia9JzfgN5o/

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would continue talking about the conspiracy theory surrounding MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and one of his interns that died in his Florida office.

“I’ve always felt that he got away with murder. That was my feeling, a very strong feeling,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade’s radio show.

Kilmeade asked Trump why he continued to badger Scarborough and CNN’s Chris Cuomo on social media.

“I just do it. People hit me; I hit back, you know. I fight,” Trump said.

Trump said that the story surrounding Scarborough was widespread, especially among constituents in Florida.

“I’ve always felt that that’s not an uncommon story, and maybe you’ll look at it. We don’t have to waste time on it,” Trump said.

Scarborough’s intern, Lori Klausutis, died in 2001 after she fell and hit her head at his Florida office as the result of an undiagnosed heart condition, according to the coroner’s office.

The conspiracy theory about Scarborough and his intern was fueled by leftist activists Michael Moore and blogger Markos Moulitsas, and even joked about by Scarborough himself in an interview with Don Imus.

Trump spent several days in May drawing attention to the story despite widespread outrage from Scarborough’s MSNBC cohost and third wife Mika Brzezinski.

“Psycho Joe Scarborough is rattled, not only by his bad ratings but all of the things and facts that are coming out on the internet about opening a Cold Case,” Trump wrote on May 27. “He knows what is happening!”

