(FOX NEWS) — Ellen DeGeneres caught backlash on social media after posting, and subsequently deleting, a post about the ongoing protests in the U.S. that users found to be both vague and tone-deaf.

The 62-year-old comic, known for ending each episode of her talk show with the phrase “be kind to one another,” shared a powerful video urging her fans to spread love that came along with a pair of tweets advocating for people to donate to worthwhile causes to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

However, Insider notes that those posts came after she deleted a tweet that many were quick to criticize as being without any real substance.

