Facebook’s chief, Mark Zuckerberg, suddenly is facing an avalanche of criticism over his revelation that his company would not take the same direct path to attack President Trump as Twitter.

It’s coming from his employees, and they may convince him to change course.

It was Twitter that stirred up controversy by adding its own commentary to a social media statement from the president that tried to warn protesters rallying over the death of a black man at the hands of police in Minneapolis off violence, stating that when the looting starts, the shooting starts.

In its editorial commentary on that statement, Twitter accused the president, in his statement, of glorifying violence, even though it had left unflagged comments by others such as a statement that “burning things works.”

At the time, Zuckerberg said his company was not moving down that path.

But now a report in the Verge documents that Zuckerberg held a recent meeting with employees over the issue, and a few hundred were so upset they engaged into a “virtual walkout.”

The report explained Facebook employees sent the Verge a recording of the meeting and an evaluation showed “Zuckerberg described being upset by Trump’s recent posts, one of which warned protesters that ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts.’ But ‘I knew that I needed to separate out my personal opinion … from what our policy is and the principles of the platform we’re running are — knowing that the decision that we made was going to lead to a lot of people being very upset inside the company and a lot of the media criticism we’re going to get.”

The Verge reported the recording suggested “Facebook might adopt temporary speech restrictions for state actors in the United States if civil unrest escalates,” based on Zuckerberg’s statement that: “If we were entering a period where there may be a prolonged period of civil unrest, then that might suggest that we need different policies, even if just temporarily in the United States for some period, compared to where we were before.”

The report also said Zuckerberg confirmed he talked to Trump about his posts – but that was after he’d decided to leave them up.

He also confirmed, according to the Verge report on the call recording, that there is a Facebook process if employees have concerns about the Trump posts. Those policies, Zuckerberg said, also are going to be reviewed.

The Verge reported another employee revealed “that Zuckerberg’s decision was supported by the majority of the company, but that people who agreed with it were afraid to speak out for fear of appearing insensitive.”

At Breitbart, a report explained Zuckerberg’s message was that the practices will be the focus of pending discussion.

Said Zuckerberg, “There is a real question coming out of this, which is whether we want to evolve our policy around the discussion of state use of force. Over the coming days, as the National Guard is now deployed, probably the largest one that I would worry about would be excessive use of police or military force. I think there’s a good argument that there should be more bounds around the discussion around that.”

