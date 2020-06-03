https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/female-protester-shot-killed-davenport-iowa-wasnt-police-shooting-no-one-cares/

Protester Italia Marie Kelly was shot and killed in the Davenport, Iowa, late Sunday night/early Monday morning as the protest she was attending was winding down.

It’s being called a random shooting, and was not a police related, so it did not receive national attention.

Don’t expect the far left protesters to chant her name.

WQAD reports:

TRENDING: It’s a Cult: Thousands of Whites Grovel in Front of Blacks Begging For Forgiveness (VIDEO)

Several dozen friends and family members gathered on Monday evening at the same spot Italia Marie Kelly was shot and killed, the parking lot near the Walmart Supercenter on West Kimberly.

The 22-year-old was a passenger in a car Sunday night near midnight when a gunshot from a yet unknown source killed her, police say. She is the first death in a night of unrest across the Quad Cities following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minnesota police custody. “It’s hard, she didn’t deserve this,” said Italia’s mother, Sharon Kelly. She got the call from another daughter who was listening to police scanner traffic. They knew Italia was out protesting. Italia sent her sister a video of herself protesting, just ten minutes before she was gunned down, Kelly told News 8. “She was here trying to protest peacefully. These idiots just want to take it out of control and bring guns to a situation that don’t need to be here. This needs to stop..It needs to stop now before another mother has to grief like I do, and cry over her baby gone. It’s gotta stop,” she said in tears.

Kelly said her oldest daugher died of the kind of senseless violence she protested, the perpetrator still unknown. The Guardian adds: Kelly and a friend were getting in a vehicle to leave because a protest had turned unruly when she was struck in the back by a bullet, said her aunt, Amy Hale of Atchison, Kansas. No arrests have been made. “She was always smiling, always laughing. That’s why it’s so sad that she was taken in such a violent way,” Hale said. “That is not Italia. She was the bright, bubbly big personality in the room.” Her sister posted this emotional video, crying out “My sister is gone because one of you, a protester, shot my sister!… You’re so mad at the police you’re hurting everyone else!” (Heavy language warning) [embedded content] [embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

