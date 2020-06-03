https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/flashback-james-baker-testified-oath-rosenstein-plotted-wear-wire-oust-trump-office-25th-amendment/

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the man who authorized Robert Mueller to rove around unchecked for a two year ‘Trump-Russia investigation’ testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning.

Rosenstein told Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) that he NEVER discussed a plot to wear a wire to remove President Trump using the 25th Amendment.

However, there is evidence to the contrary.

Somebody is lying.

In October of 2018, then-Congressman Mark Meadows (R-NC) called for Rosenstein to step down following explosive testimony from Comey confidant former FBI general counsel James Baker.

James Baker appeared on Capitol Hill in October of 2018 for the second time to testify about Rosenstein’s plan to wear a wire and and the use of FISA warrants to oust President Trump from office.

Rep. Meadows emerged from the testimony and called for Rosenstein to “resign immediately.”

“Based on additional information we’ve learned over the last week, it is clear Rod Rosenstein should resign immediately,” Meadows previously said to reporters.

James Baker previously told Congressional investigators that Rosenstein’s plot to wear a wire and oust Trump from office was not a joke as the DAG claimed.

Rod Rosenstein in 2017 spoke with DOJ and FBI officials about wearing a wire and secretly recording President Trump to be able to build a case that Trump is unfit to hold office.

Rosenstein began plotting Trump’s removal shortly after FBI Director Comey was fired, The New York Times reported citing memos penned by then-Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

McCabe’s 2-page memo detailed a “contemporaneous recollection” of a meeting McCabe had with Rosenstein on May 16, 2017 — Just one day before Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate ‘Trump-Russia collusion.’

McCabe detailed how Rosenstein offered to wear a wire into the Oval Office “to collect additional evidence on the president’s true intentions.”

It appears Rosenstein may have perjured himself this morning but he won’t be charged because he’s a protected Deep State actor.

